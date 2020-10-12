Cooler air and sunshine arrives, on Tuesday, behind a cold front, but I’m tracking some of the coldest air of the season, this weekend. A stronger cold front arrives late on Thursday. Highs cool from the middle 70s, on Wednesday, to the middle 50s, by Friday. Some of you will see your first frost Friday night. – Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey
TONIGHT – Partly cloudy and breezy, with showers, as lows cool to the middle 40s.
TUESDAY – Mostly sunny and cooler as highs warm to the middle 60s.
