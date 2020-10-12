Lane closure Tuesday on I-75 at Fayette-Madison line

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists of a scheduled closure for Interstate 75 on the Clays Ferry Bridge.

The temporary lane closure is necessary for bridge deck repairs. The Clays Ferry Bridge (B00153) is located on the Fayette-Madison County line.

Interstate 75

Tuesday, Oct. 13 – 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

the left/fast lane will be closed at milepoint 97.0

o two lanes will remain open for motorists

Motorists should expect delays and seek an alternate route if possible.

All work, and closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather conditions, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.