“This is America*” exhibit now open at UK Art Museum

New art exhibit highlights America, and discusses it's issues.

Lexington, Ky. (WTVQ)– Art means a lot of different things to a lot of different people.

The University of Kentucky Art Museum is highlighting that with it’s latest exhibit.

“This is America*” includes portraits of founding fathers, sculptures of moments in U.S. history, and pieces of art tackling current issues.

“The show is an attempt to say something about the state of the country right now,” said Museum Director Stuart Horodner.

It’s designed to celebrate America, but also designed to discuss the asterisk at the end of the exhibit title.

“In this case, I think it’s an asterisk that represents the gap between the promise of America and sometimes the challenge of its deliverables,” explained Horodner.

Similar to art, where America stands is left up to interpretation. Horodner says the parallels are not a coincidence.

“The museum has an important role to play for visitors which isn’t about telling you everything, it’s about giving you opportunities to feel things, think things, foster your own curiosity,” said Horodner.

Horodner says he hopes if the exhibit accomplishes just one thing, it’s that it gets people talking.

“The opportunity for dialogue, even debate is what art does,” Horodner concluded.