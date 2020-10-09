Rain from Hurricane Delta impacting the weekend

Remnants of Delta will continue to spread north impacting majority of the weekend. The heaviest rain fall will be during Saturday and Sunday mornings. -Meteorologist Chelsea Smith
TONIGHT – Cloudy and increasing rain, lows in the 60s.
SATURDAY – Rainy, moderate to heavy at times, with highs in the 70s.
Click HERE to join our ABC 36 Weather Watcher Facebook Group
Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey
Facebook | Instagram | jlindsey@hookedonscience.org
Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews
Facebook | Instagram | AAndrews@wtvq.com
Meteorologist Chelsea Smith
CSmith@wtvq.com
Meteorologist George Zabrecky
GZabrecky@wtvq.com