Lt. Gov. Coleman encourages photo activity for SIDS Awareness Month

By
Erica Bivens
-
0
4
Source: Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman/Twitter

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – October is SIDS Awareness Month and Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman is encouraging Kentuckians to get involved in a photo activity.

In a social media post, Lt. Gov. Coleman shared a personal video message, “as the mother of a 7 month old.” Coleman went on to say, “Sudden Infant Death Syndrome remains the leading cause of death of U.S. infants from one month to one year of age.”

Coleman wrote in part, “I’m inviting you to participate in a photo activity to show how you practice safe sleep. Share a photo of your little one in a safe sleep area using #SafeSleepSnap.”

The message also includes ways to reduce risk, by ensuring a baby has a safe sleep area.

To learn what a safe sleep environment looks like, click HERE.

Erica Bivens
