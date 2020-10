LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police in Lexington are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run crash.

It happened downtown near Main and Limestone around 12:30 Friday morning.

- Advertisement -

Police say a green Ford Mustang and another car were involved. They say there was some kind of dispute between the drivers and the Mustang left the scene.

No one has been arrested and no one was hurt.

Police still are investigating.