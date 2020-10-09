Girl Scouts launch virtual “Unstoppable Women Series”

Erica Bivens
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road has launched a new virtual series called “Unstoppable Women Series”.

Noelle Johnson, membership and program manager, said the goal with the series is to highlight female leaders from the greater Cincinnati and Kentucky area.

“We really wanted to do something for our girls that gave them a space to ask questions and get quality advice,” said Johnson. “And also get a little bit of positivity going.”

Their first series aired Sept. 29th. Johnson says roughly every two weeks, on Tuesday’s at 4:30 P.M., current girl scouts from middle school to high school conduct the interviews.

“Our girl scouts are our leaders. We’re a girl-led organization,” said Johnson. “These young women are coming up with the questions, they’re changing them, they’re doing the introductions with these female leaders.”

Their next guest is Nancy Grayson, President of Horizon Funds, who will be featured on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Johnson said they are booked through March but if you would like to nominate someone for the series, email gswrc@gswrc.org.

You do not need to be a girl scout to take part in the series. For more information, click HERE.

Backstory HERE.

Erica Bivens
Erica joins the ABC 36 family as a Co-Anchor of Good Morning Kentucky weekday mornings from 5am-7am with Cody Adams and Good Day Kentucky weekday mornings from 9am to 10am. Erica also anchors News at Midday from 12-12:30pm.