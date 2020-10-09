Escaped Kentucky inmate eludes police in southern Indiana

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WTVQ/WHAS) – Multiple law enforcement agencies continue searching for an escaped inmate spotted in Scott County.
Anthony Martinez, 30, escaped from Metro Corrections on September 29. Police said Martinez broke an exterior window and used a hose to climb down the side of the corrections building and escape.
Scott County officials said Martinez may have been spotted somewhere in the area of St. Rd. 56 and Frog Pond Road. He lived in the area before his arrest, and his family and friends still live there.
Dan McClain, the U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Indiana said the search started Thursday afternoon after several sightings.
“He actually almost got hit right across the road here,” McClain said. “We got close to him in the woods, within eye sight. There was a full pursuit that entailed but he was able to get away through the thick brush. We just couldn’t get ahold of him.”
Another person was arrested, but authorities confirmed it was not Martinez.
McClain said he knows the area well, but said that experience doesn’t make the search easy. Still, he believes they will eventually find him.
“He is around here and he will pop his head out sooner or later,” McClain said.
The FBI is helping the search for Martinez. After his escape in Louisville, the agency said Martinez is wanted for multiple armed bank robberies in Indiana.
Authorities said Martinez should be considered dangerous and should not be approached. The agency believes Martinez could be heading to Indiana because of connections he has in the southern part of the state.
If you spot Martinez or know where he is, call the FBI at 502-263-6000 or 911.
