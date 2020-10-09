EKU regional campuses offer free Wi-Fi to community students

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ/EKU Public Affairs) – In partnership with area high schools in Corbin and Manchester, the locations of its regional campuses, Eastern Kentucky University is offering free, outdoor guest Wi-Fi and indoor, desktop internet to students who can’t otherwise access broadband internet.

“COVID-19 has had a tremendous impact on nearly every aspect of our daily lives. Keeping the internet accessible and reliable is more important than ever for our current and prospective EKU Colonels,” said EKU President Dr. David McFaddin. “Our EKU Corbin and Manchester Regional Campuses have the space and bandwidth to help our area high school students thrive academically and stay healthy, while completing assignments. We’re thrilled to be able to provide this service.”

Outdoor Wi-Fi access is available 24 hours per day and indoor access is available during normal campus hours of Monday–Thursday, 8 a.m.–9 p.m. and Friday, 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

To optimize bandwidth availability, students are required to call and reserve a time slot if they need access to the indoor desktop Wi-Fi during normal campus operating hours. At Corbin, it’s a limit of 10 students from Corbin High School and Lynn Camp High School.

A reservation is not required for outdoor guest Wi-Fi access during times outside of normal operating hours.

“COVID-19 has had a disproportionate impact on areas like Corbin and Manchester that don’t have quality internet infrastructure in all parts of the community,” said Terry Gray, Director of EKU’s East and South Regions. “EKU’s Regional Campuses in Corbin and Manchester remain committed to keeping our students connected and supporting the communities we serve by offering free Wi-Fi access to our local high school students.”

“During this time, it is more important than ever for us to bond together as a community. Sharing our free Wi-Fi access with our local high schools is just one way we can serve our community where we live and work,” said Ramona Davis, Assistant Director of South and East Regions.

Visiting high school students entering EKU Corbin/Manchester facilities must use their Kentucky Department of Education student ID numbers and comply with all EKU guidelines, including social distancing and wearing face masks.

Reach EKU Corbin by phone at 606-528-0551 or by email at corbin@eku.edu . Contact EKU Manchester by phone at 606-598-8122 or by email at manchester@eku.edu for questions.

“I really appreciate EKU stepping up to help our students through these challenging times. This is another outlet that is available to CCHS and our students. Thanks to EKU,” said Clay County High School Principal Mike Gregory.

To access the Wi-Fi, or for any additional information, go to: https://go.eku.edu/HSGuestWifi​.