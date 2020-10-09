Clinics in Estill, Garrard, Jackson, Madison, Rockcastle part of national program

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – A central Kentucky community health center will take part in a national pilot project to transform at-home care.

The National Association of Community Health Centers selected White House Clinics, which operates community health centers in Madison, Jackson, Estill, Garrard and Rockcastle counties, for its Leading Change: Transforming At-Home Care initiative.

“We are excited and extremely honored to be one of 20 health centers chosen for this initiative from a pool of national applicants,” said Stephanie Moore, CEO of White House Clinics. “We believe it speaks to our commitment to innovation and to continuously seeking ways to better support our patients in the management of their chronic illnesses.”

As part of the project, White House Clinics will receive 20 patient care kits for virtual visits. The kits will be distributed to patients as part of virtual care and remote monitoring for conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity, depression, and more.

“White House Clinics brings a wealth of experience implementing at-home care through their work with the Million Hearts’ self-measured blood pressure (SMBP) initiative,” said Cheryl Modica, director of the Quality Center at the National Association of Community Health Care Centers (NACHC).

White House Clinics staff also will receive technical assistance tools from NACHC. Financial support for White House Clinics’ participation in this initiative is from the Division of Cancer Control and Prevention at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The pilot project is designed to capture data through June 2021.

“The selection of White House Clinics for this national pilot project is another example of the value and quality of care provided by our Community Health Center partners throughout the Commonwealth,” concluded David Bolt, CEO of the Kentucky Primary Care Association. “These centers now provide one in eight Kentuckians with a medical home and holistic care, regardless of the patient’s ability to pay. Just like this project aims to transform at-home care, our community health centers are transforming Kentucky’s healthcare system.”