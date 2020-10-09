ABC 36 Teacher of the Week: DeAndre Thomas from Shearer Elementary School

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ)– Being a first-year teacher can be tough. Some things just can’t be taught i college or eve during student teaching.

“It hasn’t been bad, it’s been a little bit stressful,” said DeAndre Thomas about his first year teaching fourth grade at Shearer Elementary in Winchester.

Thomas never planned on being a teacher, but when he was presented with the opportunity to have an impact on the lives of children, he jumped at it. He quite literally jumped at it… Thomas also serves as a cheerleader coach.

“Number one, we love it. But number two, I explained to my cheerleaders as well, you have to be a lifelong learner. You can’t just learn how to do a back handspring or a back tuck. And the same thing for the classroom, you can’t just learn one plus one, you have to learn life skills and social skills for life,” said Thomas, who is this week’s WTVQ ABC 36 News Parent-Teacher Store Techer of the Week.

The most important thing to him is letting kids know he’s there for them.

“Like, I tell my students every day I love them just to make sure that if they’re not getting that at home they get it from me. And so yeah, you just have to build those relationships and make sure you’re doing your job as a teacher to make them and mold them into a lifelong learner,” Thomas described.

He also believes he carries a big responsibility.

“If I can be a smile, I guess I would say, if I can be a positive light to someone, that makes me happy, especially, being an African-American male in the classroom. You don’t see a lot of that, and with everything going on in this world, whatever you believe in, with everything going on, it’s important to stay positive and to stay encouraging these young people to get out and do something with their life,” he explained.

If you know an educator just like Thomas, it can be a home-school teacher, a Sunday school teacher, or anyone educating and impacting the lives of others, nominate them for the Parent-Teacher Store Teacher of the Week on our website.