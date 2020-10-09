Woman found dead a week ago is homicide victim, coroner and police say

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in an apartment on Victoria Way.

Last Friday afternoon, October 2, police discovered the body of 62-year-old Ava Kay Rector Creech inside her home at 4104 Victoria Way.

Creech had been dead for some time, police said, and it took several days for the Fayette County Coroner’s Office to positively identify her. Accordig to a post from a friend o her Facebook, she had been missing since Friday, Sept. 11.

Her death was determined to be a homicide, but Coroner Gary Ginn declined to reveal details about how she died or her injuries, citing the investigation.

Lexington Police say it appears Creech may have known her attacker.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

According to her obituary, she was born in Martin, Ky.,, daughter of Adrian B. Rector and Peggy Joyce Rector. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sons, Billy Joe Akers and Jared Hall, grandchildren, Loren-Ashley Pritchett, Emily Marie Hall and Mia Isabella Hall, a sister, Cindy Lynn Rector, and a brother, Ricky Lee Rector.

She is preceded in death by brother, Steven B. Rector.

“Ava was taken from this earth way before her time and we can only hope now that she is in a better place free of pain and sorrow. She was a mother, daughter, sister, and grandmother. She will be missed very much, and she loved her children, grandchildren, parents, brother and sister with all her heart and will be dearly missed,” the obituary says.

There will be a private memorial service on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at the New Life Worship Center, 1002 Paint Lick Rd., in Berea, Kentucky with her brother, Pastor Ricky Rector officiating.

In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions in memory of Ava Kay Rector Creech may be made to www.ChrysalisHouse.org.