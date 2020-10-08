One more beautiful fall day before rain moves in for the weekend…

Expect another beautiful day for your Friday before we starting seeing the remnants of hurricane Delta for the weekend. – AMS Meteorologist George Zabrecky
TONIGHT – Mostly clear and almost chilly, lows in the lower 50s
FRIDAY – Partly cloudy and warm with highs around 80
Click HERE to join our ABC 36 Weather Watcher Facebook Group
Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey
Facebook | Instagram | jlindsey@hookedonscience.org
Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews
Facebook | Instagram | AAndrews@wtvq.com
Meteorologist Chelsea Smith
CSmith@wtvq.com