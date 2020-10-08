Railroad crossing closures set in Fayette, Scott counties

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Norfolk Southern is making crossing repairs on roads in Fayette and Scott counties, causing traffic delays one day this week and one day next week.

One closure is under way until 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8 at on Rogers Gap Road/KY 620.

From 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, the crossing at milepoint .54 on Lisle Road/KY 1963 in Fayette County will be closed.

All work, and closures are subject to change depending on weather, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.