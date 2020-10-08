New Fayette COVID cases remain at lower levels

By
Steve Rogers
-
0
43
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The drop in new coronavirus cases in Fayette County continues with just 68 new cases reported Wednesday, extending a trend of numbers not seen since July and early August.
According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s Thursday morning report, the 68 new cases raised the county’s total in seven months to 9,076.
“We’re seeing a lower number in the cases per day which is a great thing but it does not mean we are out of this year, we need to stay the course and follow the guidelines,” said Kevin Hall, with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

The county last saw 67 cases on July 26 and 69 cases on July 15, July 19, Aug. 8, Aug. 9 and Sept. 24.

No deaths were reported, leaving the total umber of people lost to coronavirus-related causes at 80.

- Advertisement -

Hall also shared insight into Governor Beshear’s comments Wednesday about the county lagging behind on its’ reporting system. “He’s not wrong. We are behind, we were behind. There was a delay,” explained Hall.

Hall said they have worked with the state Department for Public Health to get caught up.

“Yesterday we were able to enter more than 1,900 of the cases into the state system,” said Hall. “This did not mean the investigations or the contacts of the positive cases was behind. It was simply a data entry issue.”

“We are very transparent about those numbers. It was just simply an issue with two different systems of entering the data and lack of staffing which we have worked on getting caught up on,” explained Hall.

The number of new cases among college students reported to the health department also continued to be low.
Thursday’s report put that total at 2,404, an increase of 10 from the previous report.
Of the 2,404 cases, nine new cases were at UK, bringing the total to 2,176; 77 have been at Commonwealth Baptist College; 84 have been at Bluegrass Community and Technical College, 64, an increase of one, have been at Transylvania; and three have been at Sullivan University.
Another 56 people have recovered, lifting that total to 7,963.

Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers, including charts with demographics, hospitalizations and more, are updated Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.

The number of reported cases has grown steadily each month during the outbreak:

• 110, March
• 143, April
• 507, May
• 793, June
• 1,702 July
• 2,538, August
• 2,804, September
Follow these guidelines to help protect others by slowing the spread of COVID-19:
• Wash your hands often
• Avoid close contact with others
• Wear a cloth face covering in public

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

• 167 cases, Sept. 11
• 149 cases, Sept. 10
• 131 cases, Aug. 7
• 124 cases, Sept. 18
• 123 cases, Sept. 9
• 122 cases, Sept. 1
• 120 cases, Sept. 2
• 119 cases, Aug. 28
• 116 cases, July 27
• 113 cases, Sept. 5, Sept. 16
• 112 cases, Aug. 27
• 111 cases, Sept. 3
• 110 cases, Sept. 4, Sept. 25
• 108 cases, Sept. 12
• 105 cases, Aug. 4, Aug. 14
• 102 cases, Aug. 26
• 101 cases, Aug. 13
• 100 cases, July 23
• 96 cases, Sept. 14
• 92 cases, Sept. 13
• 91 cases, July 31
• 90 cases, Aug. 5
• 89 cases, July 30, Sept. 20
• 88 cases, Aug. 29, Sept. 15, Sep. 19
• 87 cases, Aug. 19
• 86 cases, Aug. 20
• 84 cases, Aug. 6, Aug. 22
• 83 cases, Sept. 17, Sept. 22
• 82 cases, Aug. 1, Sept. 26
• 81 cases, Aug. 17, Sept. 6
• 80 cases, Aug. 12
• 79 cases, Sept. 23
• 76 cases, Sept. 28, Oct. 1
• 75 cases, Oct. 3, Oct. 4
• 74 cases, Aug. 18
• 72 cases, Aug. 23, Oct. 5
• 70 cases, Sept. 29
• 69 cases, July 15, July 19, Aug. 8, Aug. 9, Sept. 24
• 68 cases, Oct. 7
• 67 cases, July 26
• 65 cases, July 10
• 63 cases, Aug. 2, Sept. 30
• 62 cases, July 6, Aug. 11, Aug. 21, Aug. 24, Sept. 8
• 61 cases, July 20
• 60 cases, Sept. 21
• 58 cases, July 13, Aug. 16, Aug. 25
• 57 cases, Oct. 2
• 56 cases, July 11, Oct. 6
• 54 cases, July 28
• 53 cases, July 22
• 49 cases, July 29, Aug. 10, Sept. 7
• 48 cases, July 16, July 18
• 47 cases, July 17, July 24, Aug. 3
• 46 cases, July 1