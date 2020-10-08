New Fayette COVID cases remain at lower levels

The county last saw 67 cases on July 26 and 69 cases on July 15, July 19, Aug. 8, Aug. 9 and Sept. 24.
No deaths were reported, leaving the total umber of people lost to coronavirus-related causes at 80.
Hall also shared insight into Governor Beshear’s comments Wednesday about the county lagging behind on its’ reporting system. “He’s not wrong. We are behind, we were behind. There was a delay,” explained Hall.
Hall said they have worked with the state Department for Public Health to get caught up.
“Yesterday we were able to enter more than 1,900 of the cases into the state system,” said Hall. “This did not mean the investigations or the contacts of the positive cases was behind. It was simply a data entry issue.”
“We are very transparent about those numbers. It was just simply an issue with two different systems of entering the data and lack of staffing which we have worked on getting caught up on,” explained Hall.
Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers, including charts with demographics, hospitalizations and more, are updated Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.
The number of reported cases has grown steadily each month during the outbreak:
The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:
• 61 cases, July 20
• 60 cases, Sept. 21
• 57 cases, Oct. 2
• 54 cases, July 28
• 53 cases, July 22
• 49 cases, July 29, Aug. 10, Sept. 7
• 48 cases, July 16, July 18
• 47 cases, July 17, July 24, Aug. 3
• 46 cases, July 1