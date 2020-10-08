New Fayette COVID cases remain at lower levels

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The drop in new coronavirus cases in Fayette County continues with just 68 new cases reported Wednesday, extending a trend of numbers not seen since July and early August.

According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s Thursday morning report, the 68 new cases raised the county’s total in seven months to 9,076.

“We’re seeing a lower number in the cases per day which is a great thing but it does not mean we are out of this year, we need to stay the course and follow the guidelines,” said Kevin Hall, with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.