MSU students vote Oct. 12-13, King and Queen to be crowned Oct. 16

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ/MSU Public Affairs) – Every October, Eagles from far and wide

return to their alma mater for Morehead State University’s Homecoming Weekend.

While that changes in 2020 with MSU’s entirely virtual “HoCO @Home” celebration, a highlight will still include the crowning of the Homecoming Queen and King.

The ceremony takes place online at 11:30 a.m. Friday,

Oct. 16.

2020 Homecoming Court:

Queen Candidates:

McKenzie Bentley is a senior biomedical sciences/pre-medicine major from Kimper. Her parents are Elizabeth and Blake Bentley. She is sponsored by Delta Gamma Sorority.

Elissa Craig is a senior marketing major from Walton. Her parents are Jennifer and Shannon Craig. She is sponsored by the Student Government Association.

Kallie Hellard is a senior legal studies and strategic communication major from Lexington. Her parents are Caroline and Josh Hellard. She is sponsored by Delta Zeta Sorority.

Lacy Mortimer is a senior biomedical sciences major from Salyersville. Her parents are Angie and Ritter Mortimer. She is sponsored by Delta Tau Delta Fraternity.

Kaitlyn Rose is a junior exercise science/pre-physical therapy major from Campton. Her parents are Cassie and Eddie Rose. She is sponsored by Kappa Delta Sorority.

King Candidates:

Andrew Bray is a senior biomedical science/pre-physical therapy major from Harrodsburg. His parents are Georgiana and William Bray. He is sponsored by the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity.

Luke Kirk is a senior biomedical sciences major from Cattletsburg. His parents are Tiffany and Austin Kirk. He is sponsored by Chi Omega Sorority.

Daniel Mink is a senior biomedical sciences major from Somerset. His parents are Darla and Mike Mink. He is sponsored by Alpha Sigma Phi Fraternity.

Darby Pillow is a senior exercise science/pre-physical therapy major from Chillicothe, Ohio. His parents are Kelly Holdren-Pillow and Daryl Pillow. He is sponsored by Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity.

Connor Tilford is a senior business management major and French minor from Paducah. His parents are Kristen and Russ Tilford. He is sponsored by Delta Tau Delta Fraternity.

Students may vote for Queen and King on Oct. 12 and 13. Voting is online and students should check their MSU email for a ballot.

They will cast one vote for Queen and one for King. Voting will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 12 and will end at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 13.

Students who do not receive a ballot should contact Shannon Colvin, associate director for the Office of Student Activities, at 606-783-2886 or s.colvin@moreheadstate.edu.

For a full schedule of student activities, visit www.moreheadstate.edu/homecoming or contact the Campus Activities Board at cab@moreheadstate.edu or 606-783-2071

To learn more about MSU “HoCo @Home” activities for alumni and friends, visit alumni.moreheadstate.edu/homecoming or contact the Office of Alumni Relations and Development at 800-783-ALUM (2586) or alumni@moreheadstate.edu.