Morehead mourns loss of long-time employee

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ/MSU Public Affairs) – The Morehead State University community is mourning the loss of Kermit Lewis Vencill II, who died Tuesday, October 6, at the age of 44.

A native of Kettering, Ohio, he is the son of Sue McMillan Vencill of Morehead and the late Kermit Lewis “Sonny” Vencill.

Vencill was a library specialist at the Camden-Carroll Library. He began his career at MSU in 2008, working for several years in access services where he assisted students, faculty, and staff.

He also had responsibilities in circulation services to help patrons with their library needs.

He managed the library hold shelf, the library book exchange shelves, and the recreational reading collection, as well as other tasks and responsibilities.

In 2014, Vencill moved to the acquisitions department of the Library. As a part this service, he assisted in finding and purchasing books and materials requested by faculty, staff and students, sending those materials to cataloging to be processed and accepted and reported gift materials for the library.

Additionally, he also advised the head of acquisitions and the dean on materials that would be helpful purchases for the library.

Vencill was a member of the Morehead First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and a member of Soldier Masonic Lodge No. 708.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Laura Rucker; sister, Sarah Lynnette Vencill (Brooke Hardin), five nieces and nephews and a host of cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.

Visitation will be Saturday, Oct. 10, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Northcutt & Son Home for Funerals in Morehead. Masonic rites will be held at 2:30 p.m. and a celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m.

The service will be live streamed on the Northcutt & Son Home for Funerals Facebook page. Interment will be in Brown Cemetery.

For more information, visit www.northcuttandson.com/obituary/Kermit-VencillII.