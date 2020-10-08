Moore announces uterine cancer diagnosis, urges all to get tested

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Using her own case as an example, a woman who has become a household figure because of her appearances on the state’s daily coronavirus briefings used her own medical condition to encourage others to take care of their health.

In a video message during the governor’s Thursday briefing, Virginia Moore, the popular sign language interpreter, said she had not been present at briefings in several days because she’s been diagnosed with uterine cancer and will have a hysterectomy.

- Advertisement -

Fortunately, the cancer is only in stage one, she said, and the surgery should take care of the disease.

But she emotionally advised others that during Breast Cancer Awareness Month to not put their health aside, something she admitted she had done for awhile.

“Ladies, please go have a mammogram, please, go have a pap smear. You need to take care of yourself,” she stated.