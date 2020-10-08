Meijer filling 100 jobs in Lexington, Richmond stores

LEXINGTON/RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Meijer is filling 100 part-time and short-term seasonal jobs in its Lexington and Richmond stores, the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company announced Thursday.

The positions range from cashiers and third-shift stockers to meat cutters and cake decorators. Additionally, each store is looking for team members to assist with its Meijer pickup service. Starting pay is based on experience level and specific skills.

- Advertisement -

Meijer team members receive weekly pay, team member discounts, paid parental leave, educational reimbursement, and flexible scheduling. They also have career advancement opportunities, access to health insurance options and the option for 401k retirement planning, the company said in a release.

Meijer was recently named one of the Midwest’s “Great Places to Work” for the second year in a row.

Potential candidates can also begin the hiring process by applying online at https://jobs.meijer.com/

Meijer operates 253 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.