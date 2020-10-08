Mayor Gorton announces opening of final portion of Legacy Trail

By
Erica Bivens
-
0
4

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Thursday, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton announced the opening of the final portion of the city’s Legacy Trail.

“We’re here today to cut a ribbon and open the final section of the Legacy Trail,” said Mayor Gorton, during a news conference. “This part of the trail is located mainly in the Third and Fourth Street areas.

- Advertisement -

“We started planning the Legacy Trail in 2007,” said Mayor Gorton. “This all grew out of the Alltech FEI World Equestrian Games.”

At the time, Mayor Gorton says Lexington citizens wanted something to enjoy long after the games.

The 12-mile long Legacy Trail is made possible through private, public and neighbors.

“Our east end neighbors are an incredible group of people and this would not have happened without them,” shared Mayor Gorton.

The Legacy Trail is a mixed-use trail that Mayor Gorton says thousand use.

Councilmember James Brown called phase three the ‘welcome mat’ to the east end and also, “incorporates the rich history of several downtown neighborhoods.”

“I believe that this phase of the trail, even though it was the most challenging, I think this phase of the trail has the most opportunity,” said Brown. “The most opportunity to bring people together, the most opportunity to build relationships.”

According to Mayor Gorton, the contractor was Pace Contracting. The engineering design team was Strand Associates.

You can read more about the history of the trail HERE.

Previous articleFramebridge opening Lexington facility, create 240 jobs, hiring by Christmas
Next articleGrant helps fund Hazard ‘Center of Excellence,’ retrain former miners
mm
Erica Bivens
http://wtvq.com
Erica joins the ABC 36 family as a Co-Anchor of Good Morning Kentucky weekday mornings from 5am-7am with Cody Adams and Good Day Kentucky weekday mornings from 9am to 10am. Erica also anchors News at Midday from 12-12:30pm. She is also a Web and Social Media Content Producer. Erica graduated in three and a half years from Michigan State University with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism and specialization in Women, Gender and Social Justice. Although she hails from Michigan, Erica has worked as a News Reporter/Sports Anchor for the CBS-affiliate in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Prior to that, she worked for a PBS-affiliate there covering all types of news – even providing live reports for The Weather Channel during her first hurricane. She then moved to Lake Charles, Louisiana and worked as the Weekend Anchor/Reporter at KPLC, the NBC/FOX/CW affiliate. Erica comes to Lexington from the Huntington area where she worked at WSAZ, an NBC/CW affiliate in West Virginia, as a weekday evening anchor covering the tri states of Ohio and Kentucky as well. In addition to her background on TV, Erica has worked in radio, served as the PA announcer for the Class A "Lansing Lugnuts" and hosted Carnival parades in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Some of her favorite hobbies include running, reading, hiking, spending time with her husband and taking pictures of their furbabies. Erica is big on community involvement, having served as a board member for Dress for Success, volunteered as a Big with Big Brothers Big Sisters, worked on the Mayor's Armed Forces Commission in Lake Charles and hosted countless events. She hopes you can connect with her on Facebook: EricaBivensTV and on Twitter: @ericabivens or Instagram: erica.bivens. You can also email her at ebivens@wtvq.com. Please send all event inquiries via email. Erica is excited to explore Lexington and the outdoors and - of course - meet all of you!