Man killed in four-wheeler crash in Laurel County

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man was killed Thursday night after the four-wheeler he was driving hit a tree in Laurel County, according to deputies.
The victim’s name was expected to be released Friday morning, according to investigators.
Deputies say the man was driving a four-wheeler down a driveway on Joe Hooker Lane, when he lost control in a grassy area and hit a tree, throwing him from the vehicle.
He was pronounced dead at St. Joseph Hospital London, according to deputies.
Investigators say the accident happened around 8:13 p.m.