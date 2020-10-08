Libraries adjust hours for voting; absentee ballot request deadline nears

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Three Lexington libraries are adjusting their hours to accommodate serving as precincts for early in-person and election day voting.
The Lexington Public Library will host extended early in-person voting at Beaumont, Northside, and Tates Creek Libraries from Oct. 13 to Nov. 2, in addition to Election Day voting on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Early voting hours will be Monday-Friday from 8:30-4:00 and Saturday, 9-1.
The Beaumont and Tates Creek branches of the Lexington Public Library will return to curbside service only from October 13-31 to accommodate early voting.
All Library locations will be closed on November 2-3 for voting purposes.
For information, visit the Lexington Public Library’s website at www.lexpublib.org and their social media pages @lexpublib.
The last day to request absentee ballots is Friday, Oct. 9.
For information on elections or voting, visit: govoteky.com or lexingtonky.gov/vote.