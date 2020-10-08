GOP sets rally in Fayette, Trump ‘parade’ in Anderson

FAYETTE/ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – When the Nov. 3 general election just weeks away, area Republicans are cranking up their support and get-out-the-vote machines.

Friday, the Republican Party of Fayette County, joined by county party organizations from across the central Kentucky region, will be hosting a “Pro-America Rally” at the Whitaker Family Ballpark in Lexington.

- Advertisement -

This event will feature speakers encouraging conservatives to Get Out the Vote ahead of election day to support President Trump, Sen. Mitch McConnell, Rep. Andy Barr, and the Republican ticket.

Speakers include Senator Rand Paul, Congressman Andy Barr (R-KY6), Tennessee Congressman Dr. Mark Green, Daniel DiMartin, and Don Bramer.

The event will be conducted in full compliance with CDC guidelines. Masks will be required upon entry, and social distancing between groups is encouraged.

Meanwhile, in Anderson County, a ‘Trump Parade, is scheduled for Highway 127 on Saturday morning, Oct. 31. The event begins at 10 a.m. and is organized by the Anderson County Republican Women, according to the Anderson News.

It will begin on Wheat School Road by the Anderson-Mercer and will travel northbound on Highway 127 through Lawrenceburg. Organizers said participants are not required to meet at the starting point on Wheat School Road and may join at any interval.