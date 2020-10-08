Framebridge opening Lexington facility, create 240 jobs, hiring by Christmas

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Framebridge, which offers high-quality, affordable, and fast custom framing, will open a new manufacturing facility in Lexington this month, the company and Commerce Lexington announced Thursday.

Framebridge currently operates a state-of-the-art 100,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Richmond, Ky. This expansion will help meet growing demand as Framebridge expands its retail operations with three new stores recently opened in Brooklyn, N.Y., and Atlanta, Ga.

- Advertisement -

“The goal has always been to create a company that can be sustainable over the long term. By investing in an improved customer experience, the new manufacturing facility will provide our customers with faster delivery times and a higher standard of quality,” said Susan Tynan, founder & CEO of Framebridge.

“As people spend more time at home reflecting on their life’s highlights, we continue to see growth both from retail and online shoppers in 2020. With the widespread renewed focus on home and people feeling more nostalgic during this holiday season where we may be apart from friends and family, we expect to see new customers and a growing excitement for affordable and easy custom framing,” she added.

The new 49,000-square-foot production facility will increase Framebridge’s operational capacity to meet an expected increase in customer orders driven by the holiday season.

The facility plans an initial hire of 120 manufacturing jobs by the end of the year.

The studio will feature processes and machinery powered by Framebridge’s proprietary production software.

Framebridge will continue to operate its existing framing facility in Richmond, and has plans for an additional 120 manufacturing hires for the Richmond facility this year.

“I am very proud to lead such a transformational operations team that has seen rapid success,” said Mike Kane, SVP of Operations & Supply Chain at Framebridge. “In my time here at Framebridge, we’ve been able to make significant operational improvements to achieve healthy margins with increased scale. Our commitment to innovation and growth continues to be driven by consumers’ demand for fast, affordable and high quality custom framing and that’s exactly what we’re building.

“Unfortunately, the pandemic has severely impacted local economies with unemployment being hit the hardest. We take great pride in being able to create 240 new manufacturing jobs by the end of this year,” he continued.

Framebridge launched its online platform in August 2014 as a solution to Tynan’s ongoing frustration over the pricing and complex process of custom framing.

Since its inception, the brand has disrupted the traditional framing experience with a commitment to making the category easier, faster and more affordable without sacrificing quality or style while simultaneously enhancing the joy of the experience.

Following record e-commerce growth, Framebridge opened its first retail shop in Washington D.C. in March 2019 with a second location a month later in Maryland.

The initial stores exceeded performance expectations and drove investments into a recently opened retail store in Brooklyn. Growth is continuing outside of Framebridge’s home market of D.C. and NY by the expansion into the Southeast with two retail locations in Atlanta.

“Lexington’s resilient economy is still welcoming new companies to town, despite the pandemic,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “Welcome to Framebridge, and to the new manufacturing jobs they are bringing here.”

“We are very excited to have Framebridge joining our community,” said Commerce Lexington President and CEO Bob Quick. “With a facility already located in Richmond, their team is already very familiar with our region, and all of its amenities and advantages from a business standpoint.

“Framebridge has seen rapid growth in a short time, and this new Lexington facility will not only enable the company to meet the demands of the holiday season, but will also provide very good job opportunities to families across our region that have been especially hard hit by the ongoing COVID pandemic. Our team has enjoyed working with Framebridge during this project, and we thank them for their investment and positive impact in Lexington’s economic success,” Quick noted.

Richmond Mayor Robert Blythe said, “Framebridge is a very much appreciated manufacturing operation in the City of Richmond. The announced addition of 120 new jobs in their Richmond operation is welcomed news. I have visited their local plant and am amazed at the technology that is being implemented.”

Detailed information regarding available jobs at Framebridge Lexington and Richmond facilities is available here.