Boil water notice for Sand Springs in Rockcastle County

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A boil water advisory has been issued for approximately 280 Kentucky American Water customers in the Sand Springs area of Rockcastle County.

The precautionary advisory was issued due to the City of Mount Vernon’s water system experiencing a leak that resulted in a boil water advisory being issued for its customers.

The Mount Vernon system supplies water to Kentucky American Water’s Sand Springs service area.

During a boil water advisory, it is recommended that customers boil for three minutes any tap water they intend to use for consumption, such as for drinking, cooking or making ice. After boiling water, customers should let the water cool before consuming it.

This precautionary advisory is in effect until further notice.