AMVETS to host retreat for Veterans this weekend

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The nonprofit Active Heroes is hosting a retreat this weekend in honor of area Veterans. It’s part of AMVETS, a national organization representing Veterans and their families.
The Active Heroes Retreat will take place Saturday, Oct. 10 in Shepherdsville. It’s a family retreat that will include food, activities and an overnight camp on the property.
According to the nonprofit, some of the activities will include archery, hiking, visiting horses, arts and crafts as well as live entertainment.
The hike will begin at 10 A.M. Lunch will follow at 1 P.M. Games and activities will take place from 2-5 P.M. Live music is set to begin at 5 P.M. which will be followed by a campfire at night.
Tyler Warden, a singer and songwriter from the Louisville area, will perform live. Cull Hollow, a bluegrass band, is also scheduled to perform.
All Veterans, active duty, national guard, reservists and military family members can attend for free. Civilian tckets are $10 per person.
The Active Heroes Retreat Center is located at 1022 Ridgeview Drive in Shepherdsville.
More information about Active Heroes can be found HERE.
Registration and tickets for the retreat are available HERE.