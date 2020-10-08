$10.2 million grant fuels next leg of U.S. 460 improvements

BOURBON/SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A $10.2 million federal grant will help improve a growing commercial and connector route between Scott and Bourbon counties.

The U.S. 460 corridor connects I-75 in Scott County with U.S. Route 27 in Bourbon County. The corridor overhaul will offer more reliable commutes for Kentuckians working at Georgetown’s Toyota Motor Manufacturing or traveling to destinations north along I-75.

In recent years, the U.S. 460 corridor overhaul has become a priority, with the state investing more than $11.8 million to start the project, including $9 million to complete design and right of way.

With the announcement of the $10.2 million federal BUILD — Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development — grant, Bourbon and Scott counties have each committed $1,000,000 and seven private companies have agreed to provide $84,500 towards the project.

The idea is to turn the narrow route into a connector that will more safely carry increased traffic and attract even more development. The latest funding will widen lanes and shoulders on the road, enhancing truck travel and commerce in Central Kentucky.

“Today marks the first step in a major overhaul project of the US 460 corridor that will strengthen commerce, tourism and improve accessibility and road safety in Central Kentucky,” Congressman Andy Barr said in announcing the grant at a Thursday afternoon press conference. “For over three years, local leaders in Bourbon and Scott Counties have worked tirelessly to secure this grant.”

“Major federal transportation grants are a recognition of a community’s potential. An upgraded roadway will encourage continued investment and economic growth across this region,” added Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“This announcement marks a day of celebration for the people of Bourbon County and Scott County, who will now look forward to the completion of the project and a safer road to travel,” said Mike Williams, Judge Executive of Bourbon County. “We are eternally grateful to Leader McConnell and Congressman Barr for finalizing this mission to receive the BUILD Grant, and working together to ensure such a positive result for the citizens of both our counties.”