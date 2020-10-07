With grant, Shepherd’s House works on inmate-to-society transition

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A $433,903 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Second Chance Act Community-based Reentry Program could make a difference in how well a former inmate is able to transition into becoming a productive citizen, officials said Wednesday.

Shepherd’s House President and Chief Executive Officer Jerod Thomas and Congressman Andy Barr announced the grant which is designed to provide a comprehensive response to assist in the transition individuals make from prison, jail or juvenile residential facilities to the community.

Shepherd’s House has more than three decades providing multiple recovery programs to rehabilitate dozens of recovering addicts per year.

“The rehabilitation services Shepherd’s House offers are a tremendous and necessary asset to our community,” said Barr. “Their transition services are top-notch and have helped so many realize their God-given potential and get their lives back on track.”

“This is a transformational grant for the Shepherd’s House,” said Thomas.