Nursing home holds ‘Circus on the Lawn’ for residents

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A nursing home in Lexington came up with a unique way to bring a smile to the face of its residents to help fill the void of not being able to interact face-to-face with family members due to the pandemic.
A 25-year employee of Cambridge Place recently dressed up as a clown to celebrate a resident’s birthday. The idea was such a big hit, the staff decided to make it an afternoon event for everyone who lives at the facility, which led to Wednesday’s ‘Circus on the Lawn.’
There were clowns and cotton candy and people dressed up as circus animals. There were interactive games for the people who live in the home. The weather was picture perfect with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures.
