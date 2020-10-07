LPD: Two pedestrians injured in hit-and-run

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two pedestrians were injured in a hit-and-run in Lexington on Wednesday night, according to Lexington Police.
Investigators say two men were standing behind a building in the 500 block of Euclid Avenue at Park Avenue around 8:00 p.m.
The victims told police that a silver SUV, driven by a man in his 60’s, came around the corner and hit them and drove-off.
Both men were taken to UK Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
Police are looking for the SUV and its driver.