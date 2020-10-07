Images released of suspect wanted for thefts in central Kentucky

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Scott County Sheriff’s Office released images Wednesday of a man wanted in connection to thefts in Scott and surrounding counties.
The images include a newer white Dodge Dually Heavy Duty Truck without any tags deputies say the suspect has been using in the crimes.
Investigators in Scott County say the truck was used earlier this week to steal a trailer and a John Deere Excavator from a farm supply company. They say the theft happened around 3:45 a.m.
Deputies say the value of the stolen items is in excess of $45,000.
Investigators say the same suspect and truck are connected to thefts in other area counties that have happened at all hours of the day and night.
Anyone who can identify the suspect or provide investigators with any information is asked to call 502-863-7855 or leave an anonymous tip on the Text-A-Tip line at 859-509-0510.
*Note: The images that accompany this story are from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.