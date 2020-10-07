Delayed but not forgotten: KSU sets 2020 Convocation

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State University recently announced Rev. Dr. Jamal-Harrison Bryant, senior pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia, Ga., will deliver the keynote address at the 2020 Spring Commencement Convocation Friday, Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. in Alumni Stadium.

According to his biography, Bryant, who also founded the Empowerment Temple AME Church in Baltimore, Md., has prevailed against the odds – rising from G.E.D. to Ph.D.

Prior to pastoring, Bryant served as the national youth and college director of the NAACP for six years, where he helped mobilize more than 70,000 youth in non-violent campaigns.

Bryant is a third-generation minister.

According to Bryant’s biography, Empowerment Temple AME Church is acclaimed as the fastest-growing African Methodist Episcopal church in the denomination’s 200-year history. Bryant’s ministry has become an incubator for entrepreneurs and homeowners.

Convocation attendees will also enjoy the artistry of soloist Keke Wyatt.

Kentucky State University President M. Christopher Brown II promised the quarantine class a special standalone commencement ceremony and has delivered with this safe, socially distanced event.

Due to the ongoing global pandemic, seating is limited and no processionals will take place. Graduates and attendees will be screened prior to entering Alumni Stadium for commencement. Restrictions and safety protocols will be in place for all in attendance.

A special surprise is in store for the delayed-but-not-denied quarantine class.

Commencement may be viewed online at Facebook Live @KYSTATEU or Zoom.

Join via Zoom meeting ID: 997 6290 5933

Passcode: 974681