LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Winchester-based group is working to raise awareness of a little-known but significant problem — homeless or near-homeless women military veterans.

And Sunday, Lady Veterans Connect is hosting a car, truck and motorcycle show to raise awareness of the group ad the issue.

With the theme ‘Horsepower Empowering Lady Veterans,’ the show is 12-4 p.m. at 700 Enterprise Drive in Lexington.

It’ll feature trophies for the best cars, trucks and bikes, music and raffles.