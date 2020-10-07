‘Baby Shark’ lands jailers in trouble for ‘torture’

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Kids love it. Parents tolerate it. And now some jail workers in Oklahoma might be in trouble for it.

“It,” in this case, is the song “Baby Shark.” Authorities have filed misdemeanor cruelty charges against two ex-jail workers and their supervisor for using the popular earworm to punish inmates.

Prosecutors say the workers had inmates stand handcuffed against a wall while they played Baby Shark on blast for hours – while the supervisor did nothing to stop the musical torture.

The two incidents took place in November and December. The DA who filed the charges says the three face misdemeanor cruelty charges.

But he says if he could have found a felony charge that would fit the case, he would have hit them with one.