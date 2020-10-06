Trump, still infectious, back at White House

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is back at the White House after staging a dramatic return from the military hospital where he has been receiving an unprecedented level of care for COVID-19.
He immediately ignited a new controversy by declaring that despite his illness the nation should not fear the virus that has killed more than 210,000 Americans. That was Monday evening.
On Tuesday he underscored his controversial message by repeating his previous comparison of COVID-19 to the seasonal flu.
President Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis proved that testing alone wasn’t enough to protect him.
Mask wearing and social distancing are other key ingredients for preventing the spread of COVID-19, and both have often been in short supply at the White House.
Trump’s press secretary once called the president the “most tested man in America” when it came to COVID-19. The White House has not required masks, only testing. Anyone near the president or vice president is tested prior to the day’s events.
“Testing alone doesn’t prevent disease spread,” said Dr. Cyrus Shahpar, a former CDC scientist. The main benefit of testing is to identify people with infections and isolate them before they can spread the disease to others, he says.
Health experts also advise social distancing, a recommendation ignored at several recent White House events.
Trump, who remains contagious, is expected to continue his recovery at the White House, where he will be cared for 24/7 by a team of doctors and nurses.