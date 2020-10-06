Quiet this week with rain becoming more likely this weekend

Quiet weather will persists through the end of the week with a lot of sunshine! Highs staying in the 70s. More clouds arrive on Friday ahead of remnants of Hurricane Delta. – Meteorologist Chelsea Smith

TONIGHT – Chilly and clear, lows falling to the upper-40s and low-50s.

WEDNESDAY – Sunny and warm, highs in the mid-70s.

