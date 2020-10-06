Man accused of punching Laurel County sheriff during arrest

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – An East Bernstadt man is accused of assaulting Laurel County Sheriff John Root and other deputies during his arrest on Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.
Investigators say 26-year old Derrick Tarvin is accused of fighting with another man, getting a handgun and firing it into the air and then punching Sheriff Root during the arrest.
- Advertisement -
They say Tarvin fought with other deputies as they tried to take him into custody.
Deputies say this happened on KY 3434 just north of London around 12:45 p.m.
Investigators say Tarvin was under the influence.
He was charged with disorderly conduct 2nd degree; public intoxication-controlled substances; resisting arrest; assault 3rd degree-police officer is victim; assault 2nd degree; wanton endangerment 2nd degree and menacing, according to investigators.
Tarvin was taken to jail in London.
Assisting for the Sheriff’s office at the scene were: Laurel County Sheriff John Root, Sgt. Brett Reeves, Maj. Chuck Johnson, Capt. Robbie Grimes, K-9 Deputy Jake Miller Detective Robert Reed, Detective Taylor McDaniel, Deputy Jamie Etherton, and Deputy Dustin Saylor. Kentucky State Police also assisted.
Your Neighbors. Your News.
Talk To Us
Talk to ABC 36 News anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.