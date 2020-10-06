Jessamine, some others’ Halloween advice: Go old-school door-to-door

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – While state and local governments are putting out guidelines for handling Halloween and trick-or-treating, it all basically boils down to something simple, doing it the old-fashioned way.

That’s the message in Jessamine and some other counties.

The Halloween “Trick or Treat” tradition will continue this year in Jessamine County, but with one difference: there will be no Treats on Main in Wilmore or Spooky Time on Main events in Nicholasville.

Instead, parents who want to celebrate Halloween with their children are encouraged to do so the old-fashioned way: door to door. They are reminded to do it with basic health ad safety guidelines.

“I have collaborated with Nicholasville Mayor Pete Sutherland, Wilmore Mayor Harold Rainwater, and Public Health Director Randy Gooch and the Jessamine County Health Department to determine the safest way to conduct Halloween in Jessamine County,” Judge/Executive David K. West said. “Because of COVID19 and social distancing requirements, we are not offering large scale events this year.”

Trick or Treating in Jessamine County will occur on Saturday, October 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Tips on safe trick or treating practices will be available on the “Jessamine County Health Department” Facebook page.