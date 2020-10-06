Hurricane Delta becomes the strongest storm named after a letter in the Greek alphabet

Hurricane Delta became a category 4 hurricane Tuesday morning. This now classifies Delta as the strongest storm to ever be named after a letter in the Greek Alphabet. Current National Hurricane Center forecasts have Delta maintaining hurricane status as it approaches landfall on the Gulf Coast this weekend.
Central Kentucky is expected to see tropical rainfall from Delta (which will then be a post-tropical cyclone) this Saturday.
