Deputies: Children living in “deplorable conditions,” woman arrested

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies say they found children living in deplorable conditions after answering a call about a fight at a home on Tuesday.
Investigators say the home off Cornett Subdivision Road, didn’t have any electricity or heat and was infested with mice and insects.
Deputies say the call came in around 2:40 a.m. Following an investigation, deputies say they determined an argument between two women and a man turned physical and one of the women was injured.
The other woman, who investigators say reportedly is the caregiver or mother of the children in the home, was under the influence. She was identified as 30-year old Brittany Ann Sowders, of London.
She was taken to jail in London charged with assault 4th degree; disorderly conduct 2nd degree; wanton endangerment 2nd degree and alcohol intoxication, according to investigators.
Deputies say the man involved in the altercation was gone when authorities arrived at the house.