COVID sends half of Lexington EMA home to work; no impact on public

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Six employees of the Lexington Emergency Management Agency are working from home for their quarantine after being around a fellow employee who tested positive for the coronavirus and is in isolation at home.

And city spokesperson Susa Straub the arrangement isn’t impacting the public.

- Advertisement -

“These employees are able to work from home and provide support to the Mayor’s Mobile Neighborhood Testing Program. The city also has additional plans to address any future needs to ensure this valuable service to the community continues as planned – no impact on the public,” Straub said.

“The Mayor places a high priority on making tests accessible to everyone,” Straub added.

Interestingly, in May, Chief Administrative Officer Sally Hamilton told members of the Urban Council some city departments had become more efficient in some areas while working from home.

Since tracking began, the Fire Department has had a total of 28 employees who have tested positive, with four currently being in Isolation. The Police Department has had a total of 14 employees who have tested positive, and none are in isolation at this time.

Community Corrections has had a total of 15 employees who have tested positive, with three currently being in Isolation.