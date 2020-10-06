Man shot and killed by Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Scott County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man Tuesday night while answering a disorder call, according to the sheriff’s department.
Investigators say it happened outside a home at the corner of Raccoon Run and Homestead Parkway around 7:42 p.m.
The sheriff’s office says callers described a physical assault happening in the street that also involved a gun. Investigators say they were told at one point, the suspect pointed a gun at two people who witnessed the fight.
The sheriff’s office says when the first deputy arrived on the scene, he saw a man with a gun. Investigators say the deputy gave repeated demands to the man to put the gun down, but the man moved toward the deputy and refused to comply with all verbal commands. Investigators say it was at that point the deputy shot the man, who died at the scene.
The deputy was not injured, according to investigators.
The suspect’s name wasn’t immediately released nor the deputy’s.
The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is investigating. This unit investigates all officer-involved shootings statewide.
