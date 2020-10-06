Boil water advisory for area in Estill County

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky., (WTVQ) – The Estill County Water District has issued a boil water advisory at about 5:40 p.m. Tuesday for the following areas:

Driftwood Dr

Fitchburg

Tipton Ridge

Beattyville Rd

Pryse Rd

Rison Rd.

Morefield Rd

John Campbell Rd

Crystal Lane

Billy Fork Rd.

Sudders Fork

During a boil water advisory, it is recommended that customers boil for three minutes any tap water they intend to use for consumption — such as for drinking, cooking or making ice. After boiling water, customers should let the water cool before consuming it.

Customers will be advised once it is no longer necessary to boil water. Customers with questions should call 1-606-723-3795.