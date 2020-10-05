Woman found shot on porch in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman was found shot on a front porch of a home in the 500 block of Chestnut Street on Monday afternoon, according to Lexington Police.
Investigators say they received a call around 1:14 p.m. about a shooting on Chestnut Street and found the woman shot on the porch.
She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police. Her name wasn’t released.
Investigators say they’re still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting and who’s responsible.