Warming back up to seasonal averages

A high pressure system bringing dry weather and abundant sunshine this week! Highs this week warming back up into the 70s! Will have to watch how current Tropical Storm Delta unfolds this week in the Gulf of Mexico. We possibly could see remnants the start of the weekend. -Meteorologist Chelsea Smith

TONIGHT – Cold and clear, lows falling o the low 40s.

TUESDAY – Sunshine and a little warmer, highs in the 70s.

