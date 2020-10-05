Lexington Library expands youth meal distribution to Village Branch

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Public Library is expanding its grab-and-go meal distribution program to its Village branch located at 2185 Versailles Road.

This initiative, in partnership with God’s Pantry Food Bank, began in September through the Northside branch.

Meals are available to youth 18 years old and younger from 3:30-5:30pm, Monday through Saturday and include a take home enrichment activity. Teens and children at the library are welcome to receive a meal or parents may pick up one meal per day for each minor child in their household.

Shelf-stable meals may be picked up using curbside service at either the Northside or Village branches by calling the posted number at either location. Customers at Northside may also pick up their meals inside the facility.

“In Kentucky, one in five children suffer from food insecurity,” said Executive Director Heather Dieffenbach. “We must continue to address these basic needs in order for our children to learn and thrive. This expanding partnership with God’s Pantry will provide food to even more children in multiple communities during a time of incredible uncertainty.” Prior to the emergence of COVID-19, the Library and God’s Pantry partnered to provide after school snacks to youth at the Northside and Village Branches.

Food insecurity, a condition in which households lack access to adequate food because of limited money or other resources, is a leading health and nutrition issue in Kentucky and the United States.

For information, visit the Lexington Public Library’s website at www.lexpublib.org and their social media pages @lexpublib.