Food giveaway set Wednesday in Estill County

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A food giveaway is coming Wednesday, Oct. 7 to Estill County.

Save the Children, in partnership with the Estill County Schools, will be distributing a limited number of first come/first served food boxes to Estill County families with students 18 & under.

Distribution will begin at 2:30 p.m. at the Estill County High School and traffic patterns must be adhered to, according to the school district, urging people to watch for directional signs for entering and exiting patterns.

“To disregard the conditions may lead to restrictions and the impact of future distributions. No disorderly or threatening behavior towards staff of other recipients will be tolerated,” the school district advised.

For information, contact Belinda Puckett or Teresa Dawes at 723-2181.