Trump declares ‘I get it,’ then briefly leaves hospital

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) – President Donald Trump on Sunday continued to show disregard for basic precautions to contain the spread of COVID-19 even as he declared a new-found appreciation for the seriousness of the coronavirus.

His comments came during his third day of hospitalization for the disease.

In a video message to the nation late Sunday afternoon, Trump stated, “I get it,” before briefly leaving the hospital to salute from his motorcade supporters who had gathered outside.

The move undercut the video message in which he said his hospitalization resulted in him “really going to school” about the virus that’s killed more than 209,000 Americans.