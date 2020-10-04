Lexington Police wins an EMMY Award for PSA “My Stolen Things”

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police won an Ohio Valley EMMY Award Sunday for its PSA “My Stolen Things.”

The PSA came out in December 2019.

It shows Lexington Police Officers singing along to a parady of “My Favorite Things” talking about stolen things.

According to police, there was more than 1,900 thefts from cars in Lexington in 2019.