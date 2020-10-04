KSP says a 66-year-old man walking along US 23 died in a collision

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – State Police say a 60-year-old man was hit and killed while walking along US 23.

It happened Saturday night just after 8 p.m in the Stanville community of Floyd County.

A 20-year-old woman was driving Southbound when investigators say 66-year-old William McCoy walked in front of her car.

The coroner pronounced McCoy dead on scene.

The investigation is ongoing by KSP Accident Reconstructionist, Trooper Corey Charles.

Trooper Charles was assisted on scene by Kentucky State Police Post 9 personnel, Betsy Layne Fire Department, and Lifeguard Ambulance Service.